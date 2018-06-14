XebiaLabs chosen as Premier Partner for world's top DevOps conference

XebiaLabs, the recognized leader in DevOps and Continuous Delivery software, today announced it is joining with Gene Kim and IT Revolution as the Premier Event Partner for the DevOps Enterprise Summit 2018, London, happening June 25-26. The conference, which is being held at the InterContinental London-The O2, is expected to draw over one thousand attendees from some of the world's largest organizations.

Derek Langone, XebiaLabs CEO, will open the show and introduce DevOps thought leader and conference emcee, Gene Kim. During the event, DevOps practitioners and XebiaLabs customers, such as KeyBank, John Hancock Financial Services, ABN AMRO, Dutch government organization UWV, and Dutch Railways (NS), will share stories about how they successfully scaled their DevOps implementations across large, complex enterprise environments.

Leading Enterprise DevOps Event of 2018

The DevOps Enterprise Summit, London will be packed with keynotes, panels, breakout sessions, and networking events, all geared toward giving IT leaders the tools and practices needed to drive DevOps transformations in large enterprises. The conference has gained the reputation as one of the two premier DevOps events held annually in Europe and in the US. It will feature industry luminaries, such as Gene Kim and John Willis, as well as speakers and DevOps innovators from global market leaders, like Amazon Web Services, Barclays, and Nike.

"I've had the privilege of studying leaders who are driving enterprise adoption of DevOps in large, complex organizations," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution, author, thought leader, and XebiaLabs strategic advisor. "The value they create for their organizations is enormous, but so are the obstacles they must overcome. That's why it's so important to bring together the best minds in DevOps to share their experiences. I'm excited to again be part of this fantastic gathering of DevOps leaders and to team up with XebiaLabs to make it happen."

True Stories of Enterprise Scalability

At this year's DevOps Enterprise Summit in London, several XebiaLabs customers will share stories about how they used the XebiaLabs DevOps platform, along with other technologies and proven CI/CD methodology, to successfully scale their DevOps implementations:

Kurt Straube, Systems Director and DevOps Tools Pipeline Lead, John Hancock Financial Services, will co-present with Rob Stroud, Chief Product Officer from XebiaLabs, on "DevOps for Everyone: Bringing DevOps Success to Every App, Every Tool and Every Role in Your Organization," June 25 at 11:15am.

Mieke Deenen, Senior Project Manager with UWV, will present "Get Started with DevOps in Government," June 25 at 1:40pm.

Stefan Simenon, Head of IT Software Development Tooling with ABN AMRO Bank, will present "How to Scale your DevOps Initiative Beyond its Awkward Teenage Years," June 26 at 11:15am.

John Rzeszotarski, SVP, Director of Continuous Delivery and Feedback with KeyBank, will present "An Operations Story," June 26 at 11:55am.

at 11:55am. Huub van der Wouden, Program manager Lean and Agile software development, and Ard Westerik, Manager Software Development IT Commerce, both with Dutch Railways (NS), will present "Dutch Railways: All Aboard the DevOps Train!" June 26 at 3:15pm.

Other Event Highlights

On the evening of June 25, XebiaLabs will hold a book signing with Dr. Nicole Forsgren, CEO and Chief Scientist at DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA). All attendees will receive a copy of the book Accelerate:The Science Behind DevOps: Building and Scaling High Performing Technology Organizations, by Dr. Forsgren, Jez Humble, and Gene Kim.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to watch live demonstrations of the market-leading XebiaLabs DevOps Platform in action. Free XebiaLabs' interactive tools will also be available for use, such as the DevOps Diagram Generator, which allows users to dynamically create a customized map of their DevOps toolchain, and the acclaimed Periodic Table of DevOps Tools. In fact, during the show, XebiaLabs will unveil a new version of the Periodic Table of DevOps Tools. Attendees can come by the XebiaLabs booth to claim their newly minted Periodic Table poster.

For More Information

For more information about the DevOps Enterprise Summit, London 2018, including a detailed agenda of events, visit https://events.itrevolution.com/eur/.

About XebiaLabs

XebiaLabs develops enterprise-scale Continuous Delivery and DevOps software, providing companies with the visibility, automation and control they need to deliver software faster and with less risk. Global market leaders rely on XebiaLabs to meet the increasing demand for accelerated and more reliable software releases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614005172/en/

Contacts:

XebiaLabs

Karin Lauria, 617-307-4280

Director of Marketing Communications

press@xebialabs.com