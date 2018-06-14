LTE chipmaker Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced an upgrade to its Cassiopeia LTE-Advanced platform, extending the lower end of its frequency coverage down to 170 MHz from the previous low of 700 MHz. Now providing support for 170 MHz up to 3.8 GHz, inclusively, the new Cassiopeia enables device designers to address new regions and operators in the evolving global LTE landscape. New addressable markets now include LTE networks operating at 450 MHz and 600 MHz in addition to those at the upper end, such as the former CBRS bands, now allocated to LTE and operating at 3.5 GHz.

"The range of operators and regions that can now be addressed with our powerful Cassiopeia technology has significantly widened," said Hugues Waldburger, VP of Sequans Broadband Business Unit. "We are responding to market demand and making it possible for LTE device designers to address the 600 MHz LTE spectrum band, recently allocated by the FCC, and the 450 MHz spectrum band where network operators are migrating from CDMA to LTE.

"Cassiopeia is one of the most flexible and versatile LTE platforms in the industry. In addition to its newly extended frequency coverage, it also delivers high throughput and carrier aggregation as necessary for broadband CPE or mobile routers, or other high performance LTE devices."

Sequans' Cassiopeia platform is part of the global LTE ecosystem and has been adopted by a wide range of industry-leading device-makers to build devices including broadband data devices, indoor and outdoor customer premises equipment (CPE), mobile routers, and customized data devices for vertical markets.

Sequans will be present at MWC Shanghai, June 27-29. Sequans' CEO, Georges Karam, will be speaking at the GSMA Mobile IoT Summit on June 28. To set up a private meeting, please contact us at events@sequans.com.

Sequans' Cassiopeia LTE-Advanced platform is compliant with 3GPP Release 10 specifications. Cassiopeia supports highly flexible dual-carrier aggregation that allows the combination of any two carriers of any size up to 20 MHz each, contiguous or non-contiguous, inter-band or intra-band. Cassiopeia also supports other Release 10 enhancements such as new MIMO schemes, enhanced inter-cell interference coordination (eICIC) schemes for heterogeneous networks (HetNets), and improvements to eMBMS (evolved multimedia broadcast multicast service) or LTE broadcast. Cassiopeia features Sequans' advanced receiver technology for improved performance. Cassiopeia can support additional optional features, including envelope tracking and secure boot, at customer request.

Forward-looking statements

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the IoT. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

