SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their Global Dietary Fibers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report offers actionable insights on the best practices for the sourcing and procurement of dietary fibers. Additionally, it provides information on the global and regional spend growth and suppliers' cost structure to help buyers identify cost-saving opportunities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614005527/en/

Dietary Fibers Procurement Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Our procurement market intelligence reports for the agro commodities and raw materials category offer a scrupulous analysis of the key suppliers and procurement trends affecting the supply market for dietary fibers.

"To achieve cost-savings, buyers must conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the suppliers' manufacturing processes. Additionally, a quantitative analysis should be carried out to identify issues regarding deviation from or non-compliance with standards," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth.

Looking for more sourcing and procurement insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the dietary fibers market.

Rising awareness about the benefits of fiber-enriched foods

Increased demand for packaged food products

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing.

Report scope snapshot: Dietary fibers category

Category management strategy:

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Risk management

To know more, download a FREE sample

Category ecosystem:

Buyer power

Supplier power

Threat of new entrants

To know more, download a FREE sample

Suppliers selection:

Supplier selection criteria

Service Level Agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

To know more, download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now!

Related Reports:

Global Processed Meat Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Specialty Carbohydrates Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614005527/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com