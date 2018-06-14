Mothercare's shareholders could face further confusion when they read the company's annual report after a chaotic period at the mother and child retailer. In his statement in the report, published on 14 June, chairman Clive Whiley thanks Mark Newton-Jones for his efforts as chief executive and presents David Wood as his replacement. "In light of the wider sector challenges, it is essential that we accelerate the transformation plans to meet our ambitions for both customers and our ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...