Alternative capital solutions firm Duke Royalty Limited on Thursday mutually agreed with Oliver Wyman to end an exclusive healthcare collaboration stretching back to 7 September 2015. The AIM-traded company said cancellation of the agreement stems from the fact that both parties found the sector focus to have been broader than originally envisaged, rendering an exclusive relationship to be "no longer relevant". Duke Royalty also stated that the majority of its future pipeline transactions lie ...

