AIM-quoted production and development company Eland Oil and Gas has successfully drilled and completed its Opuama-9 well in Nigeria. Via its local subsidiary, Elcrest Exploration and Production, the Africa focussed firm was in the process of installing a production tree at the Opuama-9 well, which is now expected to be handed over to the production team "in the coming week" before kicking off flow testing into the production facilities. Under the regulatory guidelines, the Opuama production team ...

