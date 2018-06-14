AIM-quoted mining firm Trans-Siberian Gold appointed Alexey Malevanov as chief engineer of the company's wholly-owned operating subsidiary ZAO Trevozhnoye Zarevo on Thursday, taking over the role held by Alexey Selyutin at the Asacha gold mine since 2010. Malevanov joins TSG from the Berezitovy Mine in the Amur Region where he was deputy executive director between 2016 and 2018. The Cambridgeshire-based firm's new engineering head also held a variety of managerial positions at the Julietta, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...