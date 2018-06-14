sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 582 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,669 Euro		-0,172
-20,45 %
WKN: 908093 ISIN: BMG702781094 Ticker-Symbol: FPO 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,643
0,685
15:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED0,669-20,45 %