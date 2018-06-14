Irish gold developer Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plans to increase drilling at its Clontibret gold deposit site in County Monaghan. The Dublin-based firm, which is primarily focused on Ireland and Finland, intends to up the meterage drilled at the site by roughly 70% to over 1,700 metres. Richard Conroy, the group's chairman, said, "We decided to materially increase the drilling meterage at Clontibret following the recent positive drilling results." "The board is very enthusiastic that it ...

