US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a conference in Seoul with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on Thursday that the US would not lift economic sanctions on North Korea until the "complete denuclearisation" of the country. US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un signed an agreement on Tuesday at their meeting stating that North Korea would move towards denuclearisation. Trump in turn promised to remove economic sanctions on the country if Kim followed ...

