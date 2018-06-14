New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "New Crypto Innovation Poised to Disrupt Multi-Trillion-Dollar Global Digital Payments Market," featuring SmartCash (Crypto: SMART).

SmartCash is a truly unique crypto project because of the heavy emphasis on being community-driven. This is a serious departure from most other cryptos and the individual SMART holders get to have a real voice. Furthermore, the self-funded SmartHive Project Treasury and accessibility of block mining to standard PCs means that anyone can support the network. The SmartHive governance portal approach does away with the traditional hierarchy and inefficiencies of a company structure and represents a management structure as distributed and decentralized as blockchain technology itself. SmartCash seems to scratch all the right places where the digital payments market is ripest for disruption. And while some players have made noises about moving away from crypto altogether, focusing instead on enterprise-scale blockchain tech and standard fiat currencies to handle things like cross-border payments, the use of innovative crypto like SmartCash or Stellar's Lumens (Crypto: XLM) could change all that. The payment-focused players could also be swayed by such rich feature sets, moving away from Bitcoin and into next-generation cryptos that threaten to become "Bitcoin killers" by offering a bevy of procedural advantages.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (Crypto: SMART) is a blockchain-based crypto that sets itself apart with community governance, a self-funded community treasury, and mining accessibility to standard PCs. With emphasis on community involvement and merchant adoption, the SmartCash community aims to create the most nimble and fastest-growing crypto. For more information, please visit https://smartcash.cc.

