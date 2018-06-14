Artificial Intelligence (AI) Takes a Giant Leap Forward With Blockchain Infusion

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

It is undeniable that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain are two of the major technologies that are driving the pace of innovation and introducing radical shifts in rapidly growing list of industries. As Artificial Intelligence advances, the need for enhanced security is becoming apparent and therefore Blockchain is becoming more common in the market. Leaders in tech are more and more infusing the two cutting edge technologies to create innovative products and increase efficiencies. One of the factors driving this trend is the nature of the two technologies as they work well together hand in hand. It's projected that Blockchain and AI will eventually become inseparable as intelligent platforms evolve and become more mainstream. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC:GOPH), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).



Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, is pleased to announce that its partially owned subsidiary, Gopher Protocol Costa Rica, S.R.L. has entered into a Letter of Intent to acquire TOKENIZE-IT S.A. pursuant to which Gopher will issue 20 million shares of common stock to TOKENIZE-IT.



TOKENIZE-IT is a software developer and technology company which owns a portfolio of blockchain technologies focused on providing technology and services to third parties for the purchase of converting income producing assets and cash flow streams into tokens that can be traded as well as the tokenization of financial sovereign instruments. These blockchain utility tokens are not dependent on a single blockchain technology, they can be created on multiple blockchains.



In parallel with the closing of the TOKENIZE-IT transaction as contemplated by the Letter of Intent, TOKENIZE-IT will enter into a joint venture agreement with GBT Technologies, S.A. ("GBT") to access token and cryptocurrency trading through a fully licensed and Central Bank regulated "Currency Exchange" in Costa Rica. It is the goal of TOKENIZE-IT to further enhance its product offerings by providing multiple abilities to enhance liquidity and positive exposure to its tokens by listing them on GBT's exchange platform. As a result of the joint venture, TOKENIZE-IT will issue equity securities to GBT representing a 50% interest in TOKENIZE-IT and assign 20 million shares of Gopher to GBT.



"With Mauricio Lara spear-heading Tokenize-IT and Pablo Gonzalez directing GBT Technologies, we are certain that only a powerful outcome will come from this joint venture as they both have vast experience in the blockchain space from an operability standpoint but also from a legal, baking and public markets point of view, having been speakers in multiple conferences and a reference point in many Latin American markets" stated Mansour Khatib, CEO of Gopher. "Just yesterday at MoneConf in Dublin, the CEO of Circle Internet Financial, Inc. stated that 'We Are at the Beginning of Tokenization of Everything' (https://cointelegraph.com/news/circle-ceo-at-moneyconf-dublin-we-are-at-the-beginning-of-tokenization-of-everything ). I believe Gopher is entering the industry at the right time equipped with the right technology and personnel" added Mr. Khatib. Read this and more news for GOPH athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



Other recent and current developments in the tech industry include:



NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) recently announced the availability of NVIDIA Isaac, a new platform to power the next generation of autonomous machines, bringing artificial intelligence capabilities to robots for manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, construction and many other industries. Launched at Computex 2018 by NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang, NVIDIA Isaac includes new hardware, software and a virtual-world robot simulator. "AI is the most powerful technology force of our time," said Huang. "Its first phase will enable new levels of software automation that boost productivity in many industries. Next, AI, in combination with sensors and actuators, will be the brain of a new generation of autonomous machines. Someday, there will be billions of intelligent machines in manufacturing, home delivery, warehouse logistics and much more."

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) recently announced a collaboration with Institut Curie to develop, use and implement innovative bioinformatics tools, pipelines and techniques to improve the use of molecular profiling across both research and clinical oncology settings. Precision medicine for cancer requires the delivery of individually adapted medical care based on the genetic characteristics of each patient. The last decade witnessed the development of high-throughput technologies such as next-generation sequencing, which paved their way in the field of oncology. While the cost of these technologies decreases, we are facing an exponential increase in the amount of data produced. In order to open access to precision medicine-based therapies to more patients, healthcare providers have to rationalize both their data production and utilization. This requires the implementation of cutting-edge technologies: high-performance computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) and H2O.ai recently announced a strategic global partnership focused on combining IBM POWER Systems and H2O Driverless AI to address the AI demands of the enterprise. This joint solution is ideal for financial services, retail, manufacturing, IoT and healthcare industries. H2O.ai has selected IBM POWER Systems as a strategic partner for Driverless AI because of their leading-edge capabilities designed specifically for AI workloads. By partnering with H2O.ai, IBM further expands its ecosystem for enabling businesses to harness AI for competitive gain.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) recently announced general availability of Twilio Programmable Wireless, a cellular communications platform that uses simple APIs to power a wide range of internet-connected solutions. By making cellular connectivity programmable, Twilio empowers developers to focus their time and energy on building innovative connected solutions while Twilio handles the complexity of dealing with carrier business models. To learn more, visit https://www.twilio.com/wireless. "Despite the hype surrounding the internet of things (IoT) over the last several years, IoT has been largely out of reach to developers because there has not been a developer-friendly connectivity provider," said Chetan Chaudhary, general manager of IoT at Twilio. "Twilio Programmable Wireless makes connectivity accessible to millions of developers via Twilio's platform, empowering them to begin experimenting with IoT. We can't wait to see what they build."



