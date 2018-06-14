Grandstream, connecting the world with award-winning SIP unified communication solutions since 2002, today announced that the GXP1760W was selected as the Best VoIP Device at the 2018 ITSPA Awards. The GXP1760W, Grandstream's Mid-Range WiFi-enabled desktop IP phone, won the award over devices from other market leaders. The ITSPA Awards celebrate innovation and best practices across the next generation of the communications industry.

Ideal for businesses looking for easy-to-use WiFi-enabled voice solutions, the GXP1760W combines built-in dual-band WiFi support with a sleek design and moderate call-volume features. It comes equipped with 6 lines, 3 SIP accounts, 6 dual-color line keys and 4 XML programmable soft keys along with a (3.3") back-lit LCD screen. As many organizations begin to build truly wireless offices, the GXP1760W has been popular with enterprises and small-to-medium businesses implementing cost-saving and easy-to-deploy WiFi voice networks.

Celebrating their 10 year anniversary in 2018, the Awards are hosted by the Internet Telephony Service Providers' Association (ITSPSA), the UK's trade association for VoIP and next generation communication services providers. The ITSPA Awards are open to all those in the VoIP and UC space and were presented across twelve categories in 2018. Winners, selected by ITSPA judges, were announced on May 24 at the Barbican Botanical Gardens in central London. For more information about the ITSPA Awards, visit www.itspa.org.uk/itspa-awards.

