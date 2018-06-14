Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that it will issue a press release to report its results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 before the market opens on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The Company will host a conference call that day at 8:30 AM ET.

To access the call please dial 929-477-0324 or 800-289-0571 from the United States, or 44 (0) 330 336 9125 or 44 (0) 800 358 6377 from outside the U.S. The conference call I.D. number is 8689779. Participants should dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled time.

A replay of the call can be accessed through July 4, 2018 by dialing 719-457-0820 or 888-203-1112 from the U.S., or 44 (0) 207 660 0134 or 44 (0) 808 101 1153 from outside the U.S. The conference call I.D. number is 8689779. The call will be available as a live webcast, which can be accessed at Eros' Investor Relations website.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com

