Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest patient journey analysis study on the diabetes drugs manufacturer. The client, a diabetes drugs manufacturer wanted to authenticate the efficiency of their clinical trials by understanding the ailment progression in patients under the effect of several therapies in the real-world scenario.

According to the diabetes drugs manufacturing industry experts at Quantzig,"The supply market for diabetes drugs is highly fragmented with major players across the healthcare industry."

The diabetes drugs market has been segmented into type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes, and reduced glucose tolerance and impaired fasting glycemia. Factors like the improving access to health care increased leap of obesity among urban dwellers, and increasing disposable income are all expected to boost the growth prospects of the diabetes drugs market over the next few years.

The patient journey analysis solution helped the client to understand the drug performance in the real world as compared to the ideal settings with the help of real-world data. The client was able to get a 360° understanding of the patient journey, precisely for those patients who are diagnosed with diabetes.

This patient journey analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain insights into the drug's performance in the real world

Create a validation framework to understand the effectiveness of clinical trials

This patient journey analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Mapping the entire patient treatment path

Staying relevant and keeping pace with the latest developments

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

