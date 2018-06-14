SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their Global Busbar Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement market intelligence report offers a comprehensive analysis of the supply market and identifies the key procurement trends affecting the sourcing and procurement of busbars.
Our procurement reports from the electrical components categoryoffer strategic insights into the sustainability practices and cost and volume drivers affecting the supply market for the busbar category.
"Engaging with the suppliers who have accredited test laboratories will help the buyers to reduce their expense on the testing phase and implement standardized processes," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the busbar market.
- Rising demand for busbars from the power sector
- Increasing urbanization
- Improved cost-effectiveness
Report scope snapshot: Busbar category
Market insights:
- Regional spend dynamics
- Regional influence on global spend
- Category spend growth
Best practices:
- Procurement excellence best practices
- Procurement best practices
- Sustainability practices
Category ecosystem:
- Competitiveness index for suppliers
- Buyer power
- Supplier power
