Increasing the merchant adoption rate is one area where SmartCash (Crypto: SMART) really shines with a host of innovative features. A growing network of SmartNode servers, currently totaling more than 12,000, will enable SmartCash's soon-to-be released feature InstantPay for real-time transactions (Bitcoin often takes 10 minutes or more). Achieving such a large, decentralized network of servers as this is a direct result of a significantly more community-focused approach by the SmartCash project. Notably, 70 percent of mined block rewards are set aside to help fund projects submitted by community members and bolster the SmartHive teams who maintain and promote the network. SmartNodes help to future-proof the SmartCash project as well, due to their inherent ability to add new services and bypass the kinds of performance and scalability issues that have plagued Bitcoin. Just last year there were many troubling reports of transactions that went dormant for days on end as a severe backlog left transactions unconfirmed and users furious. SmartCash is a truly unique crypto project because of the heavy emphasis on being community-driven. This is a serious departure from most other cryptos and the individual SMART holders get to have a real voice. Furthermore, the self-funded SmartHive Project Treasury and accessibility of block mining to standard PCs means that anyone can support the network. The SmartHive governance portal approach does away with the traditional hierarchy and inefficiencies of a company structure and represents a management structure as distributed and decentralized as blockchain technology itself.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (Crypto: SMART) is a blockchain-based crypto that sets itself apart with community governance, a self-funded community treasury, and mining accessibility to standard PCs. With emphasis on community involvement and merchant adoption, the SmartCash community aims to create the most nimble and fastest-growing crypto. For more information, please visit https://smartcash.cc.

