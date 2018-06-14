The "Germany Frozen Food Market Analysis by Type (Frozen ready meals, Frozen Fish/Seafood, Frozen meat, Frozen pizza, Frozen potato products, Frozen bakery products), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) and Trend Analysis, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Germany frozen food market is expected to reach USD 15.77 billion by 2024 and is anticipated to grow over the forecast period as well. Increasing popularity of seasonal frozen food among the young German consumer is the key factor driving the growth of this food products over the forecast period. Frozen food products are easy to cook and are healthy. Improvement in preservation technology has helped in maintaining nutrient and vitamins.
According to German Frozen Food Institute, almost 17,000 different products are available in Germany and strong credentials to freshness, convenience and value makes frozen food popular among consumers. The frozen bakery products accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Increasing offering of high quality of frozen bakery products in combination and customizable solution are the factors driving the growth of frozen bakery product category in Germany. Frozen pizza is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR owing to the increasing demand for fast food in the region.
Free from gluten and lactose trend can be seen increasing in the market. Many companies are focusing on adding values and variants to their product offering. Furthermore, consumer show lasting interest in traditional food. Thus, exciting trend for frozen food products which use regional recipes and, with the usage of locally made raw products is expected increase in foreseeable future.
Companies Mentioned
- Permira
- Nestl
- McCain Foods
- Dr. August Oetker KG
- Nomad Foods Europe Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 3. Introduction
Chapter 4. Frozen Food Market Trends: Drivers Opportunities
Chapter 5. Frozen Food Market Trends, By Food Type
Chapter 6. Frozen Food Market Trends, By Distribution Channel
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
