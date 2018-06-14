Guidewire PolicyCenter acknowledged by global research and advisory firm Celent for Breadth of Functionality and Depth of Service

Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to general insurers, today announced that it has been named the winner of two XCelent Awards in Celent's Europe, Middle East, and Africa Policy Administration Systems 2018: Personal, Commercial, and Specialty ABCD Vendor View1report. Guidewire PolicyCenter was recognized as the top solution out of 38 vendors in two of the report's four categories. PolicyCenter was placed highest in the Breadth of Functionality, and Depth of Service categories. Read an extract from the report here.

The XCelent Functionality Award for the leading solution in the "Breadth of Functionality" category is based on several criteria, including functions and features in the base offering, in production lines of business and number of deployments for each, and user experience. The XCelent Service Award for the best solution in the "Depth of Service" category considered size of professional services and support team in the region, and post-implementation experiences of insurers.

"Guidewire is a long-time participant in the EMEA reports, but here we see more live clients and a demonstration of Guidewire's momentum with PolicyCenter in EMEA. Guidewire continues to invest significant sums of money in their products, and PolicyCenter is no exception," said Craig Beattie, senior analyst, Celent, and author of the report. "In this report PolicyCenter is installed at more clients and in more countries in EMEA than in prior years and shows more deals in the territory too. Overall, Celent views PolicyCenter as a leading policy administration solution with a well-designed UI, broad functionality, and a substantial and growing EMEA and global customer base."

"We are grateful to Celent for recognizing the strength of Guidewire's policy administration product, and thank all our customers, especially those who took part in this research," said Keith Stonell, managing director EMEA, Guidewire. "As insurers in EMEA focus on business growth, efficiency, and differentiation, at a time of accelerating change, we remain focused on providing our customers with the industry platform to drive their innovation and success."

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that general insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement into a technology platform that enhances insurers' ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 general insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit https://www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For all information about Guidewire's trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

1 Europe, Middle East, and Africa Policy Administration Systems 2018 Personal, Commercial, and Specialty ABCD Vendor View May 2018

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614005030/en/

Contacts:

onechocolate Communications

Daniel Couzens, +44 (0)20 7437 0227

guidewire@onechocolatecomms.co.uk

or

Guidewire Software (UK) Ltd

Louise Bradley, +44 (0)7474 837 860

lbradley@guidewire.com