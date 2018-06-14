Global solar PV demand this year will be less than in 2017, on the back of China's latest policy decision, says TrendForce. Overall, it sees new installs dropping 40% in China to 31.6 GW. The protectionist measures taken by the U.S. will also be weakened by the resulting falling module prices.Make an abrupt change, and there will be abrupt consequences. It's commonsense. That's why it is no surprise that, on the back of China's recent announcement to put the immediate brakes on its PV industry charge, overcapacity looms, prices are set to free fall, and 2018 global demand is on track to decline. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...