Coolsailing, boat rental specialist, now relies on the Skiset Group's experience and resources to develop its boat rental activity in Europe

Coolsailing is now part of the Skiset Group, the largest ski and snowboard rental company in Europe. Skiset's IT and marketing resources are shared with the Coolsailing team in order to develop and expand the group's boat rental activity. The company approaches the different markets based on Skiset's strong knowledge of the rental market, together with a dynamic and committed team.

Coolsailing has hired Charlotte Reynaud (Commercial Director) with 15 years' experience in the boat industry, to develop the boat rental activity: "Ski and boat rental markets are similar and complementary. We can quickly adapt to our customers' needs, and offer them the best possible rental experience." The strong experience of Skiset is also a key point in Coolsailing's development strategy, especially in Germany and the United Kingdom. "25,000 boats have been rented since 1998, but it is only the first step as we are now expanding into the German market, after a successful expansion in the UK a few months ago", explains Philippe Koiransky, CEO of the Skiset Group.

Coolsailing wants it to be clear: experienced sailors or beginners can rent a boat in more than 80 destinations worldwide. Five boat categories are available with or without skipper and crew, half board or all inclusive: catamarans, monohulls, motorboats, schooners, and luxury yachts.

"The company is proud to offer a competitive price quality ratio; customers can find attractive prices, thanks to the strong knowledge the team has". French magazine Marie-Claire confirms that a boat rental should be available to everyone, according to Coolsailing. Among the 12,000 registered offers, customers can rent a boat for less than £850 a week.

About Coolsailing:

Coolsailing parent company is the Skiset Group, number 1 in ski rental. The company has been a boat rental specialist since 1998 and offers private cruises in over 80 destinations worldwide. Coolsailing offer a large range of boats to rent: monohulls, catamarans, motor boats, schooners and luxury yachts. https://www.coolsailing.com/en

