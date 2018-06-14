sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 582 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

131,15 Euro		-3,03
-2,26 %
WKN: A0MWXF ISIN: US04685W1036 Ticker-Symbol: 36A 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATHENAHEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ATHENAHEALTH INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
135,09
135,84
15:48
135,06
135,89
15:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ATHENAHEALTH INC
ATHENAHEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATHENAHEALTH INC131,15-2,26 %