Local leaders to showcase economic development, business opportunities and tourism benefits

United Kingdom, France have more than 300 companies with operations in North Texas

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced today they will be leading a trade mission June 17-22 to London, Paris and Brussels to promote economic development, business opportunities and tourism throughout the Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) region.

The mission's delegates will be meeting with government officials, business executives and local leaders to showcase the benefits of operating in DFW and the growing economic and commercial ties among the United Kingdom, Europe and the Texas cities.

An international business and tourism hub, North Texas is a top U.S. metropolitan area for business expansions, relocations and growth. The U.K. and France combined are the largest foreign investors in Texas.

"The Dallas-Fort Worth region is the ideal location to grow and develop international businesses," Rawlings said. "As a hub of innovation and diversity, we look to strengthen the already deep connections North Texas has with our global partners."

Price said, "These trips are vital when it comes to building our business markets and fostering professional relationships. With a positive, pro-business climate, talented workforce, strong economy and a great location, the DFW region is a great place to do business or visit."

About 200 British-owned companies operate U.S. or North American headquarters and other facilities in the Dallas and Fort Worth region, including Barclays, BT Global Services and Smith Nephew. About 120 French companies operate in North Texas, including Airbus Helicopters, Nestlé Waters and Schneider Electric.

In the last year and half alone, seven U.K.-based firms and three French-based companies have established new U.S. or North American headquarters, manufacturing, office or other facilities in the DFW region. Those companies include BAE Systems, Smith Nephew and Zinwave from the U.K., and Airbus Helicopters, L'Oreal and Louis Vuitton from France.

The mission also will be emphasizing the role that international flights through DFW Airport play in bridging North Texas and the U.K. and France. The United Kingdom is DFW's No. 1 source for overseas visitors. Also, bilateral trade with London and Paris is made possible through direct flights from DFW Airport.

"We're anticipating a record 73 million customers over the next 12 months, and we continue to work with our airline partners to provide more opportunities to enable commerce and connect people and cargo," said Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW Airport and a member of the delegation.

Besides touting regional business investments and tourism, the mayors will be sharing and hearing from their counterparts the results of innovative, urban mobility ideas that have flourished in the U.K., France and the DFW region.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614005458/en/

Contacts:

Dallas

Scott Goldstein

Mayor's office

O: 214-670-7977 desk

Scott.Goldstein@dallascityhall.com

or

Fort Worth

Laken Avonne Rapier

Mayor's office

O: 817-392-6121

Laken.Rapier@fortworthtexas.gov

or

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Communications Marketing

972-973-5555