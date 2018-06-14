Tri-Star Resources Plc - Launch of Company Twitter Feed

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 until the release of this announcement

14th June 2018

Tri-Star Resources Plc

("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

Launch of Company Twitter Feed

Tri-Star Resources (AIM: TSTR), the AIM quoted metals production company engaged in the downstream value-added processing of antimony and gold, is pleased to announce to shareholders that it has launched a Twitter page. The Company will use the page as a platform for communicating non-regulatory news and to disseminate images of the site project located in the Sultanate of Oman.

The Twitter page can be accessed at: https://twitter.com/TriStarSPMP

Enquiries:

Tri-Star Resources plc

Karen O'Mahony, Acting Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 207 653 6290 SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nomad and Broker)

Robert Wooldridge / Jeff Keating

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

About Tri Star Resources

Tri-Star is a metals production company engaged in the downstream value-added processing of antimony and gold. Tri-Star has a 40% equity interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC ("SPMP") which is constructing a roasting facility in Oman to process mixed antimony and gold ores (the "Project").

The Project is an antimony and gold production facility with capacity of up to 50,000 dry tonnes per annum of antimony and gold concentrate, producing up to 20,000 tonnes of antimony and 50,000 ounces of gold. The Project is based in Sohar, Oman and is being developed by SPMP, an Omani company in which Tri-Star has an equity and mezzanine debt holding. The plant will be built to the highest environmental standards and once fully operational, it will become a significant player in the antimony market.

For further information please visit the Company website: http://tri-starresources.com/