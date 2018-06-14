sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 582 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,28 Euro		-0,34
-1,57 %
WKN: 850524 ISIN: AU000000BHP4 Ticker-Symbol: BHP1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BHP BILLITON LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BHP BILLITON LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,498
21,78
15:36
21,63
21,70
15:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BHP BILLITON LIMITED
BHP BILLITON LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BHP BILLITON LIMITED21,28-1,57 %