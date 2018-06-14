BHP Billiton said on Thursday that it will spend $2.9bn on the South Flank iron ore project in the central Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project will fully replace production from the Yandi mine, which is reaching the end of its economic life. BHP said it will build an 80m tonne of ore per year crushing and screening plant, an overland conveyor system, and stockyard and train loading facilities. The project also involves the procurement of a new mining fleet and substantial mine ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...