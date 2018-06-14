Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-06-14 / 15:00 *PRESS RELEASE* *Upcoming changes in the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG* Waldenburg, 14 June 2018 - R. STAHL, leading supplier of products and systems for explosion protection, announces - along with its inivitation for the 25th Annual General Meeting that was released today - upcoming changes to the Supervisory Board to be elected as scheduled by the Annual General Meeting. In addition to the current members of the Supervisory Board, Heike Dannenbauer, Peter Leischner, Rudolf Meier and Jürgen Wild, also Dr. Renate Neumann-Schäfer and Andreas Müller will stand for election as representatives of the shareholders for the first time. Dr. Renate Neumann-Schäfer has many years of experience in commercial management positions and most recently was responsible for the finance department of Putzmeister Holding GmbH, Aichtal, as CFO. In addition, she is a member of various other boards, including the supervisory board of Sto SE and Sto SE & Co. KGaA, Stühlingen, as chairwomen of the audit committee and member of the finance committee. Andreas Müller has also been working in commercial management positions for many years and is a member of the family consortium. He currently heads the global controlling department of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG, Cologne. The previous Supervisory Board members representing the employees, Klaus Erker, Heinz Grund and Nikolaus Simeonidis, were already re-elected on 17 Mai 2018 by the employees working in Germany. Waltraud Hertreiter and Supervisory Board Chairman Heiko Stallbörger will no longer be candidates for the Supervisory Board in the future. Both want to devote themselves more to their full-time jobs at the end of their regular five-year term again. Heiko Stallbörger: "The past years were full of challenges for the entire Supervisory Board. During this time, important decisions were made for R. STAHL, which were also supported by the Supervisory Board. The measures for structural and operational improvement initiated by the new Executive Board have created the conditions for profitable growth for R. STAHL again." The Chairman of the Supervisory Board is elected by the elected members of the Supervisory Board during the constituent meeting on the day of the Annual General Meeting. *About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com* R. STAHL is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in risk areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/ distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming, up to automation. Typical customers operate in growth industries, such as the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industries and the food industry. In 2017, 1,763 employees generated sales of EUR268.5 million. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5). Contact: R. STAHL AG Am Bahnhof 30, 74638 Waldenburg (Wuertt.) Dr. Thomas Kornek Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Phone: +49 7942 943 1395 e-mail: investornews@stahl.de End of Media Release Issuer: R. Stahl AG Key word(s): Enterprise 2018-06-14 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: R. Stahl AG Am Bahnhof 30 74638 Waldenburg Germany Phone: +49 (7942) 943-0 Fax: +49 (7942) 943-4333 E-mail: investornews@stahl.de Internet: www.r-stahl.com ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5 WKN: A1PHBB Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 695267 2018-06-14

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2018 08:59 ET (12:59 GMT)