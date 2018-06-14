sprite-preloader
European Hematologists to Discuss Breakthroughs in Blood Disorders in Stockholm, Sweden on June 14-17, 2018

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

More than 11,000 participants from around the world are expected at the upcoming 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA) at the Stockholmsmässan, Stockholm, Sweden on June 14-17, 2018, where the latest data on hematology research and development will be presented as well as two new programs EHA is launching on Immunotherapy and Hemoglobinopathies

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622259/EHA_Logo.jpg )

In two Press Briefings, a selection of these will be presented to the media.

Friday, June 15, 2018 from 08:30-10:00 hours CEST in Room K11
Moderator: Elizabeth Macintyre 

Abstract  Presenter            Title
    S138      Jesus G. Berdeja     Update on bb2121, a promising therapy for patients
                                   with heavily pre-treated relapsed/refractory
                                   multiple myeloma
    S110      Olivier Casasnovas   AHL2011: Outstanding disease control with a
                                   minimized BEACOPP exposure and toxicity in
                                   patients with advanced Hodgkin lymphoma
    S149      Fang Liu             First-in-Human CLL1-CD33 Compound CAR T Cells as a
                                   Two-pronged Approach for the treatment of
                                   refractory acute myeloid leukemia
    S151      Valentin Goede       Overall survival benefit of obinutuzumab over
                                   rituximab when combined with chlorambucil in
                                   patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and
                                   comorbidities
    S154      Frank Morschhauser   Is RELEVANCE Relevant? Results of the phase III
                                   study of R2 vs R-chemo in first-line follicular
                                   lymphoma
    S152      Francesca Vinchi     Iron: a double-edged sword in inflammation

Saturday, June 16, 2018 from 08:30-09:30 hours CEST in Room K11
Moderator: Ton Hagenbeek 

Abstract    Presenter          Title
    S832        Jing Pan           New anti-CD22 CAR-T immunotherapy saved life
                                   of children with leukemia
    S852        Meletios           iNNOVATE Study: Ibrutinib plus Rituximab for
                Dimopoulos         Patients with Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia
    S802        Laurie H. Sehn     Answering the unmet need in one of the most
                                   common types of lymphoma: It's as simple as A-D-C

In addition to these abstracts, a new EHA program called Topics-in-Focus will be presented on Saturday, June 16:

  • 09:05 - 09:10: Immunotherapy -> Making CAR-T cells happen in Europe by John Gribben, Barts Cancer Institute, London, United Kingdom.
  • 09:15-09:20: Hemoglobinopathies -> From the basics of sickle cell disease to where we are now by Maria Cappellini, University of Milan-Foundation IRCCS Policlinico Hospital, Italy.

