FOXA Stock: Primed for Further GainsWe live in crazy times. The President of the United States shook hands with the Supreme Leader of North Korea, which was just a few days after he called the Prime Minister of Canada (who I assume was our closest ally) "dishonest and weak." Unprecedented times indeed.Brushing this news aside, the markets continue to appreciate, and there is nothing to suggest that higher values cannot continue to prevail.I am focusing on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) stock because when I cycled through the charts on different time frames, I noticed something quite exciting. There are a number of embedded price patterns on.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...