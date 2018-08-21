Developers of ChibiOS-based designs can leverage HCC's complete suite of middleware for networking, storage, and security to rapidly create highly reliable products

HCC Embedded (HCC), experts in software for securely storing and communicating embedded data, has extended the range of platforms supported within its Advanced Embedded Framework to include the ChibiOS real time operating system (RTOS). Now, embedded developers can easily add HCC Embedded's quality communications, security, and flash file system software to a variety of complex ChibiOS-based designs to reduce time to market and improve product reliability.

"ChibiOS is a compact and flexible pre-emptive embedded RTOS, freely available under a GPL license and is widely used on many 32-bit embedded MCUs," said Giovanni Di Sirio, developer of ChibiOS. "As with many embedded systems, the challenge for developers is to achieve high performance and verifiable quality while guaranteeing reliable operation. HCC's focus on reliability and quality ensures this can be achieved in even the most complex areas of any application."

"Many embedded software components fail to provide sufficient quality assurance," said HCC Embedded CEO Dave Hughes. "For example, numerous file systems and flash management software products fall short of ensuring the reliable and safe storage of data, and a number of network stacks on the market are vulnerable to security risks and denial-of-service attacks. To help customers avoid such problems, HCC enables them to augment their chosen RTOS with high-quality embedded components that are fully documented and supported by the team that developed them. This is critical for building cost-effective and reliable products."

HCC middleware is designed to be truly target independent and portable, meaning that it works with any embedded processor and provides seamless support for any RTOS or scheduler. HCC's networking and storage solutions include TCP/IPv4 and IPv6 networking stacks; CryptoCore security; and MQTT, SNMP, and TLS/DTLS software modules, all of which are developed with rigorous MISRA adherence. HCC's range of high-performance, fail-safe file systems and Flash Translation Layer (FTL) solutions guarantee the integrity of the file system and its data while managing any type of flash media such as NAND, NOR, and eMMC. With this vast range of commercial peripherals and software components, designers can choose the components they need and put them together in a reliable and consistent way to build a variety of ChibiOS-based products to the same, high-quality standard every time.

About HCC Embedded

HCC Embedded software solutions ensure that any data stored or communicated by an embedded IoT application is secure, safe, and reliable. With 15+ years' deep understanding of flash, HCC secures data for customers in IoT, medical, transport, industrial, and aerospace marketsHCC Embedded is ISO 9001:2015 certified and software is developed using formal processes system-level knowledge, and recognized quality practices to ensure robustness and verifiable quality. HCC's product portfolio includes communications products (USB, TCP/IPv4, IPv6, TLS/SSL, IPSec/IKE stacks), storage products (file systems, media drivers, flash translation layers (FTL), smart-meter software, bootloaders), and encryption technology. Because all software is portable and target-independent, it can be dropped onto any RTOS, MCU, or tool-chain. Any embedded system can be upgraded to be safer, more reliable, and more secure. www.hcc-embedded.com

