BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen segment for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). The shares can be traded as per 19 June 2018. ISIN DK0061026549 ---------------------------------------------------- Name BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S ---------------------------------------------------- Submarket OMX CPH Alternative Investment Funds ---------------------------------------------------- Submarket List AIF ---------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 156566 ---------------------------------------------------- Short name BIAEJD ---------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=683094