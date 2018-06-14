Ofcom published its first progress report on the legal separation of Openreach from its parent company BT on Thursday, describing progress as "broadly satisfactory". The FTSE 100 telecoms giant had agreed to the regulator's requirements to make Openreach a distinct company in March last year. At the time, Ofcom said that meant Openreach - which operates almost all of the UK's legacy telephone and broadband network - having its own staff, management and strategy, and a legal purpose to serve all ...

