Primary Health Properties said on Thursday that its wholly-owned subsidiary has bought the Moredon Medial Centre, a standing let investment property in Swindon. The property comprises a modern, purpose built medical centre which is fully let to the Morden Medical Centre Partnership, receiving re-imbursement in the usual manner through a long-term government-backed lease agreement, and a Lloyds pharmacy unit with a weighted average unexpired lease term of around 27.5 years. PHP said the ...

