Oil and gas exploration company Pantheon Resources updated the market on Thursday, reporting that following the recent death of Bobby Gray - the principal of Vision Resources, which operates Pantheon's leases - operations across its acreage had continued without disruption. The AIM-traded firm also confirmed that there had been no change to its lease position across Tyler and Polk counties. Its CEO, Jay Cheatham, had met with the "long-standing team" at Vision, who reportedly confirmed their ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...