Unilever has said its shares will probably leave the FTSE 100 index when the company scraps its dual Anglo-Dutch corporate structure. Graeme Pitkethly, Unilever's chief financial officer, told a conference its new shares were "extremely unlikely" to remain in the FTSE UK indices. The consumer goods company has been "engaging very extensively" with FTSE Russell, which runs the index, he said. "We understand and appreciate that a departure from the FTSE index has negative implications for some ...

