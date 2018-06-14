US consumers took Main Street by storm in April with sharp increases seen in outlays on building materials, gasoline and clothing. Total retail sales volumes jumped by 0.8% month-on-month in April to reach $501,971bn, according to the Department of Commerce. Economists had forecast a print of just 0.4%. The so-called 'control group' of US retail sales, which excludes those of automobiles and gasoline, also outpaced forecasts, growing by 0.8% versus March (consensus: 0.3%). Sales at furniture and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...