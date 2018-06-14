Educational Advisory Board Announced for AEC Buildtech Conference & Expo

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2018 / BNP Media's AEC BuildTech Conference & Expo (Architecture, Engineering, Construction) recently announced its Educational Advisory Board for the 2019 event. This new event will run from April 30 to May 2, 2019, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. During this launch event, AEC BuildTech will bring together architects, engineers and contractors to learn about tomorrow's building processes, materials and construction technologies. To accomplish this, the Educational Advisory Board is seeking industry professionals to submit proposals to present groundbreaking information and insight on topics related to materials, products, trends or codes for the design and construction process.

The Educational Advisory Board is comprised of editorial leaders representing key areas throughout the entire design and building process. Board members include Art Aisner, Editor of Roofing Contractor; Jen Anesi-Brombach, Chief Editor of Plumbing & Mechanical; Kyle Gargaro, Editor-in-Chief of The NEWS; Tanja Kern, Group Editorial Director of the Flooring Group/Floor Trends; Mike Miazga, Group Editorial Director of the Plumbing Group/Supply House Times; Nadine Post, Editor-at-Large of Engineering News-Record and Derrick Teal, Content Deployment Manager of BNP Media. Further information about AEC BuildTech's Educational Advisory Board can be found here.

This team of subject matter experts, who cover the industry day in and day out, will develop an interactive educational experience for attendees to learn a diverse range of disciplines focused on new building technologies and processes as well as how to apply them. Attendees will have the opportunity to earn Continuing Education credits for select educational sessions. Educational tracks will include Plumbing, HVAC/Mechanical Systems, Flooring, Building Envelope and Roofing. Speaker proposals should be submitted by August 31, 2018 to be considered for the inaugural AEC BuildTech Conference & Expo. Find more information and submit materials visit this link.

"We thank the editors of our publications for forming this dynamic Educational Advisory Board. They have been directed to craft a conference that will offer advanced educational programs that will give attendees essential information about new technologies, applications and policies that affect everyone in the industry," said Tagg Henderson, Co-CEO, BNP Media. "AEC BuildTech was created to include every discipline in the industry, and collaboration is a key topic at this event. We are confident our advisory board will create an educational program that will promote this and create positive change in the industry."

AEC BuildTech will feature speakers, renowned for their technical expertise as well as their experience leading in-depth and interactive educational sessions for continuing education credits. The event's expo floor will feature exhibitors displaying the products and services needed for the latest trends in building and design.

BNP Media brands participating in the launch of AEC BuildTech include Architectural Record, Building Enclosure, ClearSeas Research, Contemporary Stone & Tile Design, Engineered Systems, Engineering News-Record, Floor Covering Installer, Floor Trends, National Driller, The News, Plumbing & Mechanical, PM Engineer, Point of Beginning, Reeves Journal, Roofing Contractor, Restoration & Remediation, SNAP, Snips, Stone World, Supply House Times, Tile Magazine and Walls & Ceilings.

More information about AEC BuildTech, including speaking, sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities, can be found at www.AECBuildTech.com. For additional information visit www.AECBuildTech.com/contact to connect with the appropriate staff member of the show management team.

About BNP MEDIA

The event is owned by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50-plus industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, websites, conferences, events and market research. Visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com .

CONTACT:

Amy Riemer

Media Relations Manager

Amy@riemercommunications.com

978-475-4441

SOURCE: AEC Buildtech