Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) (BSE: 507685) (NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the Go-Live for the design and digitalization of Nokia's sales order operations as part of a multi-year business process services deal.

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, Nokia is a leading network equipment, software and services provider, with operations spread across more than 100 countries. In the perspective of new 5G and IoT business, Nokia aims to transform its supply chain and sales order management processes.

In line with this objective, Wipro will help design, digitalize and run Nokia's sales order management operations from multiple centers, globally. Wipro will be applying robotics process automation (RPA) to enable a hyper-automated supply chain, which will be lean, agile and have the flexibility to meet the customer's current business challenges as well as keep pace with their future requirements. Wipro will be leveraging cognitive algorithms and bots to automate the sales order management processes, reduce cycle time, handle the sales volume fluctuations and monitor operations in real time, thereby increasing accuracy and compliance in all transactions.

"The partnership with Nokia is a reflection of our strategic efforts to drive the digitization and transformation of global business operations in supply chain and order management. Using an AI-led digital platform ensures safe and easy ways of exchanging information where all players across the supply chain stand to benefit. We look forward to making a real difference in simplifying information flows using our digital approach and solutions," said Nagendra Bandaru, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Business Process Services, Wipro Limited

"Nokia had been looking for a partner to support the digital transformation of its supply chain while maintaining business continuity and operational excellence. Wipro was selected after a thorough assessment of their capabilities to deliver innovative solutions and run complex operations. Nokia has had a long association with Wipro, and we selected them for their understanding of the industry and in-depth experience of executing large-scale digital transformation projects," said Christian Forster, Vice President Delivery Operations at Nokia

"We are delighted to partner with Nokia in their ambitious digital transformation journey," said Nitin Parab, Global Head of Technology Business Unit, Wipro Limited. "The right synergies created by Wipro's deep understanding of the telecom industry combined with our strengths in digital technologies and the investment in our Wipro HOLMES AI platform will help us enable Nokia's objective of a digital supply chain."

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 160,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

