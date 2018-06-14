LISTING ON PRELIST: KOJAMO PLC ON 15 JUNE 2018 (MARKET SEGMENT CHANGED TO: OMX HEL Equities CCP / 181) EXCHANGE NOTICE, 14 JUNE 2018 SHARES LISTING ON PRELIST: KOJAMO PLC ON 15 JUNE 2018 The shares of Kojamo plc will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki's Prelist on Friday 15 June 2018. The trading code of the share is KOJAMO. Basic information on Kojamo plc as of 15 June 2018: Trading code: KOJAMO Issuer code: KOJAMO ISIN-code: FI4000312251 LEI code: 7437007YPUOQZ8OV1R42 Orderbook id: 155855 Market Segment/No: OMX HEL Equities CCP / 181 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 247 144 399 Listing date on Prelist: 15 June 2018 Industry: 8000 Financials ICB Supersector: 8600 Real Estate Market Cap Segment: Large Cap Managing director: Jani Nieminen Address: Mannerheimintie 168a FI-00300 Helsinki FINLAND Phone: +358 20 508 3300 Internet: www.kojamo.fi/en Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 14.6.2018 OSAKKEET Korjaus: KOJAMO OYJ PRELISTALLE 15.6.2018 (MARKKINA SEGMENTTI VAIHDETTU: OMX HEL Equities CCP / 181) Kojamo Oyj:n osake otetaan Nasdaq Helsingin Prelistalle perjantaina 15.6.2018. Osakkeen kaupankäyntitunnus on KOJAMO. Kojamo Oyj:n perustiedot 15.6.2018: Kaupankäyntitunnus: KOJAMO Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: KOJAMO ISIN-koodi: FI4000312251 LEI-tunnus: 7437007YPUOQZ8OV1R42 id: 155855 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities CCP / 181 MIC: XHEL Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 247 144 399 Kaupankäynti Prelistalla alkaa: 15.6.2018 Toimiala: 8000 Rahoitus ICB Ylätoimialaluokka: 8600 Kiinteistöyhtiöt Markkina-arvoluokka: Suuret yhtiöt Toimitusjohtaja: Jani Nieminen Osoite: Mannerheimintie 168a 00300 Helsinki Puhelin: 020 508 3300 Internet: www.kojamo.fi Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260