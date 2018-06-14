Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2018) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest the Salt Wells Lithium Project in Churchill County, Nevada, USA

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "AJN Resources" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_jcy89bhx/AJN-Resources-Inc-CSEAJN-New-Listing

The property, comprising 78 placer claims, is subject to a 4.5% net smelter returns royalty. The property, intersected by power lines, is strategically located within a 60-mile drive from the Tesla Gigafactory.

Several samples of salt evaporites were collected from the dry lake bed, or playa, by AJN's team in late May 2017, with highly encouraging results. The best sample from the survey, taken close to an inferred intersection of two roughly perpendicular faults in the northwest area of the property returned a value of 212 parts per million lithium, with 5 out of 10 total samples returned anomalous lithium values exceeding 57 parts per million lithium.

The company is led by Jag S. Sandhu, President and CEO, a specialist in corporate finance and development with more than 18 years of experience in the capital markets, having held various senior level executive positions in a number of listed companies. Mr. Sandhu has assisted domestic and international mining companies raise multi million dollars for resource exploration and development.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.AJNresources.com, contact Jag Sandu, CEO and President, at 778-218-9638.

