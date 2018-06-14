Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2018) - Deer Horn Capital (CSE: DHC) (OTC: GODYF) released additional comments regarding its recent NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment on its Deer Horn Project, gold-silver-tellurium deposit in west-central British Columbia, located 135 kilometres southwest of the community of Burns Lake and 36 kilometres south of the Huckleberry mine.

The PEA noted important porphyry-style occurrences of both copper and tungsten at the Company's 51 square-kilometer Deer Horn property, in addition to the gold-silver-tellurium resource reported on June 6th. Copper showings northwest of the current PEA resource provide evidence of a porphyry system.

In September 2012, prospecting and surface sampling identified several copper-gold-silver porphyry-style showings northwest of the Indicated and Inferred gold-silver-tellurium resource. A second area of anomalous porphyry-style copper-gold mineralization occurs on a ridge crest 1.8 kilometres northwest of Kenney Lake on the property.

The PEA reported: "All of the newly discovered showings warrant follow-up examination. The copper showings, known as Pond and H-Spot, are discoveries of bulk tonnage, porphyry-style copper+/-silver mineralization and associated alteration. These new showings, and their broad distribution, may be evidence of a largely hidden porphyry copper system."

There is also an important tungsten showing at Deer Horn, called Harrison Scheelite, which was discovered in 1943 approximately one km southwest of Lindquist Peak. The showing is centered just 250-to-300 meters west of the current PEA gold-silver-tungsten resource. This tungsten showing may indicate a separate tungsten porphyry.

As noted in the PEA: "The main apron of anomalous talus has a sinuous northwest trend and covers an area measuring 485 metres long by an average of approximately 50 metres wide (Duffell, 1959). Systematic sampling of talus from the area yielded an average of 0.34 % tungsten trioxide (WO3) (Duffell, 1959). A 40 metre long trench was excavated through the talus to bedrock. Bedrock samples collected from the western part of the trench averaged 0.84% tungsten trioxide (WO3) over 18 metres and bedrock samples collected from the eastern part of the trench averaged 1.55 % tungsten trioxide (WO3) over 22 metres (Duffell, 1959). Sampling of the second, smaller apron of talus produced modest results."

Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, stated: "Economic porphyry deposits are in great demand worldwide. That's why one of our priorities is to gain more information about these discoveries at Deer Horn. Certainly, the metals and the geological settings discovered to date justify a lot more exploration. While our primary focus is to develop our gold-silver-tellurium resource, the porphyry targets are generating a lot of interest. The Deer Horn property is emerging as a very valuable, multi-target project that warrants extensive exploration and follow-up. Truly, if all we had on the property was the tungsten we'd be thrilled. But we have an abundance of exceptional opportunities. We're now working with our geological teams to design an exploration program that will evaluate all these targets."

