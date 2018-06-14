CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grant of Share Awards

The Company announces that the following PDMRs of the Company have been granted nil cost share awards over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Shares"), pursuant to the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (the "DABP").

PDMR: Number of Shares: Suzanne Deery 18,868 Jeremy Grose 73,585 Ivan Keane 12,925 Jeffrey More 16,982 Jason Sahota 24,529 Richard Wood 24,179 Richard Yerbury 28,680

The awards under the DABP will vest in three equal tranches upon the publication of the Company's annual results in 2019, 2020 and 2021, subject to the PDMR remaining employed by the Company.

For further information please contact:

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

Susan Morgan - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8814

Charles Taylor plc

14 June 2018

Notes to editors

Charles Taylor Plc supports and enables the insurance market to meet the continually evolving challenges it faces. We provide technical services to make the business of insurance work fundamentally better. We have been providing insurance-related technical services and solutions since 1884 and today we employ over 2,100 permanent and contract staff in 107 locations spread across 29 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe the Middle East and Africa.

We are unique in our market in that our services support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. We develop and operate insurance vehicles on behalf of our clients, manage claims programmes and adjust losses. We handle legacy and run-off portfolios, provide a variety of specialist operational support services and offer solutions and support to drive insurance technology transformation.

Charles Taylor's breadth of services, technical skills and resources and global presence means the Group can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.