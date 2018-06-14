CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that on 12 June 2018, the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") were granted nil cost conditional share awards over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Shares"), pursuant to the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 (the "LTIP") as follows:

PDMR: Number of shares: Suzanne Deery 9,966 Jeremy Grose 16,611 Alistair Hardie 9,966 Ivan Keane 9,966 Jeffrey More 9,966 Jason Sahota 33,222 Richard Wood 9,966 Richard Yerbury 33,222

The number of Shares which vest will depend upon the extent to which the performance conditions are met over the three-year period ending 31 December 2020, subject to the LTIP rules and the Malus and Clawback Policy. Formal notifications below;

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Suzanne Deery 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director of Human Resources and member of the Company's Executive Committee (PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a share award under the LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 9,966

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

-Price

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2018-06-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jeremy Grose 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Management Services - UK & International and member of the Company's Executive Committee (PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a share award under the LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 16,611

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

-Price

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2018-06-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alistair Hardie 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, CEGA and a member of the Company's Executive Committee (PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a share award under the LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 9,966

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

-Price

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2018-06-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ivan Keane 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Company Secretary and General Counsel and a member of the Company's Executive Committee (PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a share award under the LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 9,966

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

-Price

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2018-06-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jeffrey More 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Insurance Services (IOM) Limited and member of the Company's Executive Committee (PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a share award under the LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 9,966

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

-Price

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2018-06-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jason Sahota 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Information Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor InsureTech and member of the Company's Executive Committee (PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a share award under the LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 33,222

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

-Price

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2018-06-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President & Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Americas and member of the Company's Executive Committee (PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a share award under the LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 9,966

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

-Price

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2018-06-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Yerbury 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Corporate Development and Operations Director and member of the Company's Executive Committee (PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a share award under the LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 33,222

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

-Price

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2018-06-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information please contact:

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

Susan Morgan - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8814

Charles Taylor plc

14 June 2018

Notes to editors

About Charles Taylor www.ctplc.com

Charles Taylor Plc supports and enables the insurance market to meet the continually evolving challenges it faces. We provide technical services to make the business of insurance work fundamentally better. We have been providing insurance-related technical services and solutions since 1884 and today we employ over 2,100 permanent and contract staff in 107 locations spread across 29 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe the Middle East and Africa.

We are unique in our market in that our services support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. We develop and operate insurance vehicles on behalf of our clients, manage claims programmes and adjust losses. We handle legacy and run-off portfolios, provide a variety of specialist operational support services and offer solutions and support to drive insurance technology transformation.

Charles Taylor's breadth of services, technical skills and resources and global presence means the Group can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.