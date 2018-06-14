CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, June 14
Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The Company announces that on 12 June 2018, the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") were granted nil cost conditional share awards over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Shares"), pursuant to the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 (the "LTIP") as follows:
|PDMR:
|Number of shares:
|Suzanne Deery
|9,966
|Jeremy Grose
|16,611
|Alistair Hardie
|9,966
|Ivan Keane
|9,966
|Jeffrey More
|9,966
|Jason Sahota
|33,222
|Richard Wood
|9,966
|Richard Yerbury
|33,222
The number of Shares which vest will depend upon the extent to which the performance conditions are met over the three-year period ending 31 December 2020, subject to the LTIP rules and the Malus and Clawback Policy. Formal notifications below;
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Suzanne Deery
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director of Human Resources and member of the Company's Executive Committee (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1 pence each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of a share award under the LTIP
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-06-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jeremy Grose
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer, Management Services - UK & International and member of the Company's Executive Committee (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1 pence each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of a share award under the LTIP
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-06-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
For further information please contact:
Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206
Susan Morgan - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8814
Charles Taylor plc
14 June 2018
Notes to editors
About Charles Taylor www.ctplc.com
Charles Taylor Plc supports and enables the insurance market to meet the continually evolving challenges it faces. We provide technical services to make the business of insurance work fundamentally better. We have been providing insurance-related technical services and solutions since 1884 and today we employ over 2,100 permanent and contract staff in 107 locations spread across 29 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe the Middle East and Africa.
We are unique in our market in that our services support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. We develop and operate insurance vehicles on behalf of our clients, manage claims programmes and adjust losses. We handle legacy and run-off portfolios, provide a variety of specialist operational support services and offer solutions and support to drive insurance technology transformation.
Charles Taylor's breadth of services, technical skills and resources and global presence means the Group can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.