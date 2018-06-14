RhythmOne saw its annual loss widen as a result of increasing costs linked to its recent acquisitions. The digital advertising firm saw pre-tax losses widen 53% to $22.9m, despite a substantial increase of 71% in revenues to $255.1m, due to increased operating costs from its acquisitions of YuMe and RadiumOne. RhythmOne's operating expenses totalled £110.3m, up 82% year-on-year, as a result of the acquisitions and exceptional items came to $16.2m, including $13.9m related to acquisitions. Cost ...

