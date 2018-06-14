Energy storage and clean fuel firm ITM Power on Thursday released a pre-close trading update showing strong growth in its orders and tender opportunity pipelines, although higher-than-expected costs were expected to result in a cash loss. The AIM-traded company said its total income for the year ending on 30 April is expected to be approximately £14.0m, with new orders over the last 12 months totalling £21.9m, while the firm's overall deal pipeline stands at £39m. Meanwhile, ITM Power's ...

