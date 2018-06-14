Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Change of Name

sprite-preloader
London, June 14

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

Change of name

The Directors of Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC (the "Company") are pleased to announce that the Company will be changing its name to Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC. The change of name is expected to become effective on 15 June 2018 and updated by the FCA and LSE on 18 June 2018. The Company's investment policy remains unchanged.

The Directors believe that it better reflects the Company's ethos of a UK income fund in the UK Equity Income sector as the Trust seeks an above average yield and capital growth. The Company will retain its existing ticker, "SDV", and the ISIN and SEDOL numbers will not change. Existing share certificates remain valid and certificates in the new name will only be issued as required.

The name change has been approved by the board of directors, in accordance with the Company's articles of association.

For further information please contact:

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC
William van Heesewijk
Chelverton Asset Management
+44 20 7222 8989

Stockdale Securities Limited
Robert Finlay / Owen Matthews
+44 20 7601 6115


