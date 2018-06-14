Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

CHELVERTON SMALL COMPANIES DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

Dividend Announcement

The Company has today declared a fourth interim dividend and Special Dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2017 to 30 April 2018.

A fourth interim dividend of 2.40p per Ordinary share will be paid on 5 July 2018 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 22 June 2018, with an ex-dividend date of 21 June 2018.

The Special Dividend of 0.66p will be paid on 5 July 2018 to holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 22 June 2018, with an ex-dividend date of 21 June 2018.

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

14 June 2018