As from June 15, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 29, 2018 or until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription Shares ---------------------------------------------- Short name: CLS BTA 2 B ---------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011282086 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 156546 ---------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB.