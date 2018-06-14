Alert Logic Adds C-suite Executives to Meet Growing Customer Demand for Security Solutions and Proactive Analyst Services

HOUSTON, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alert Logic, (http://www.alertlogic.com/) the leading provider of Security-as-a-Service (https://www.alertlogic.com/solutions/) solutions, announced new executives have joined the company's leadership team to accelerate adoption of the company's security platform and analyst services that protect organizations at a lower cost with less effort and faster time to value. Sydna Kelley joins as Senior Vice President of Customer Success & Technology Operations, Matt Selheimer as Chief Marketing Officer, Sheila Flaherty as Chief Legal Officer, and Tim Alguire as Chief Financial Officer.

The executive appointments will strengthen customer service delivery, marketing, and business management to help organizations simplify and slash the cost, effort, and risk of security and compliance (https://www.alertlogic.com/solutions/security-compliance/). Alert Logic provides customers with best-in-class threat protection and streamlined compliance combined with proactive analyst services.

"With this new leadership team, Alert Logic is building on our position as the leader in Security-as-a-Service to capitalize on the multi-billion-dollar market opportunity for companies seeking to manage cyber risk," said Bob Lyons, Alert Logic CEO. "Threats to technology assets and reputations have never been greater. Increasingly, organizations are looking for complete solutions that offer both leading product capabilities and proactive expert services for security and IT compliance teams who lack the staff and skills to address today's threats. The addition of these proven leaders to our executive team will enable Alert Logic to scale our capabilities and directly address the needs of security buyers today and in the future."

Sydna Kelley assumes the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Customer Success & Technology Operations. With a focus on customer success and support services, Kelley brings with her a proven track record developing and leading high-performing teams that deliver innovative products to dynamic markets, as well as increasing customer value through improved execution and business productivity. An accomplished former CIO, she has held a variety of executive technology roles at companies including Ascend Learning, Pfizer, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and Freightquote.com.

assumes the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Customer Success & Technology Operations. With a focus on customer success and support services, Kelley brings with her a proven track record developing and leading high-performing teams that deliver innovative products to dynamic markets, as well as increasing customer value through improved execution and business productivity. An accomplished former CIO, she has held a variety of executive technology roles at companies including Ascend Learning, Pfizer, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and Freightquote.com. Matt Selheimer joins the company as Chief Marketing Officer. An experienced software and solutions marketer with more than 20 years of expanding leadership roles at companies including Deloitte, Compaq and Informatica, he most recently served as Vice President of Marketing for Houston-based BMC, a multi-billion-dollar IT operations software provider. Selheimer's previous roles have included software sales and business development, as well as all disciplines of marketing including brand building to product and solutions marketing, influencer relations and communications, customer advocacy and community-building, field marketing and global programs, partner marketing, and marketing operations and analytics. His experience spans companies of all sizes, including both public and private firms, and includes establishing an early-stage company which led to a successful acquisition.

joins the company as Chief Marketing Officer. An experienced software and solutions marketer with more than 20 years of expanding leadership roles at companies including Deloitte, Compaq and Informatica, he most recently served as Vice President of Marketing for Houston-based BMC, a multi-billion-dollar IT operations software provider. Selheimer's previous roles have included software sales and business development, as well as all disciplines of marketing including brand building to product and solutions marketing, influencer relations and communications, customer advocacy and community-building, field marketing and global programs, partner marketing, and marketing operations and analytics. His experience spans companies of all sizes, including both public and private firms, and includes establishing an early-stage company which led to a successful acquisition. Sheila Flaherty assumes the newly created role of Chief Legal Officer. She is a seasoned executive with deep experience creating seamless customer and partner experiences at software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. Flaherty brings extensive experience managing legal affairs at successful public and private corporations and has taken numerous companies public on the NYSE. Flaherty has overseen significant growth; managed debt and equity financings, both private and public; structured mergers and acquisitions; and managed expansive intellectual property portfolios, including patents, copyrights and trademarks. Most recently, she served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Demandware, Inc. an on-demand e-commerce software company.

assumes the newly created role of Chief Legal Officer. She is a seasoned executive with deep experience creating seamless customer and partner experiences at software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. Flaherty brings extensive experience managing legal affairs at successful public and private corporations and has taken numerous companies public on the NYSE. Flaherty has overseen significant growth; managed debt and equity financings, both private and public; structured mergers and acquisitions; and managed expansive intellectual property portfolios, including patents, copyrights and trademarks. Most recently, she served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Demandware, Inc. an on-demand e-commerce software company. Tim Alguire joins as Chief Financial Officer, bringing with him over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting in a diverse group of industries including software, logistics, manufacturing, and distribution. Alguire is responsible for all the financial functions within Alert Logic and will oversee the company's continued growth. Most recently, he was the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of United Vision Logistics, a provider of logistics services to the oil & gas industry.

Additionally, the company announced the promotion of Fritz Maxwell to Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales. Maxwell previously led North America sales and brings a proven track record of high-growth and customer value delivery to his expanded role.

"Alert Logic is doing something extraordinary in the cybersecurity space," said Lyons. "These executive appointments meaningfully strengthen our leadership team with experts in their respective business disciplines and who have a passion for security to help the more than 200,000 mid-market organizations in the US, Canada and UK secure their IT infrastructure and applications on-premises and in the cloud."

Additional Resources Available:

Blog (http://www.alertlogic.com/resources/blog/)

@alertlogic on Twitter (http://twitter.com/alertlogic)

LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/25756?trk=tyah)

About Alert Logic

Serving more than 4,000 customers, Alert Logic is the leader in security and compliance solutions that deliver deep security insight and continuous protection at a lower cost than traditional security solutions. Alert Logic, founded in 2002, is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Seattle, Dallas, Cardiff, Belfast and London. For more information, please visit www.alertlogic.com (http://www.alertlogic.com/).

Dex Polizzi W2 Communications 703-877-8106 dex@w2comm.com