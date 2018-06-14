Regulatory News:

Capitalizing on the full potential of its powerful digital ecosystem*, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) is continuing to innovate to support its retailers. With its latest initiative, promoting stores' trending products thanks to local women influencers, it is able to offer them better visibility.

Alongside the launch of its transversal shopping center brand "G La Galerie" in 2015, Mercialys has built a core digital infrastructure covering all its centers. Fully operational since the last quarter of 2016, this is further strengthening the effectiveness of local and national initiatives, while contributing to the good performances by sites in terms of footfall and retailer sales growth.

NEW FOR 2018: RETAILERS' "TRENDING" PRODUCTS PRE-SELECTED FOR CUSTOMERS

Since the start of 2018, women ambassadors have been identifying the season's hottest trends in the various stores in Mercialys centers. Integrated into the digital ecosystem, these trends are shared with consumers in the centers concerned through personalized emails. Customers then reserve or buy online and collect in-store from the various partner retailers.

The traffic generated in this way (around 10% of traffic from store pages is redirected to retailer websites) and the growth in in-store sales highlight the effectiveness of this omnichannel approach.

Mercialys is able to quickly and frequently incorporate new features to its digital ecosystem thanks to its scalable architecture. New services are regularly rolled out and the past few months have notably seen the automation of customer satisfaction surveys during visits and the possibility to book appointments in stores in the shopping centers.

POWERFUL DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM SERVING RETAILERS

This ecosystem, in line with GDPR requirements, has considerably strengthened Mercialys' marketing capabilities, increasing its customer database by 165% in the space of 18 months, while ramping up customer touchpoints, which reached 3.65 million for the year in 2017.

More and more retailers are benefiting from these tools: the number of exclusive deals offered online is up 135% (vs. 2016). In total, 38,470 "bons plans" (special deals) from the various retailers were able to be distributed to customers over the year.

This unique ecosystem is further strengthening the impact of marketing actions across the various centers while making it possible to reduce their costs by 40%.

* The core ecosystem for all the centers under the G La Galerie single brand includes the websites, mobile applications, loyalty programs and Facebook pages.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At December 31, 2017, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,185 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 178 million on an annualized basis. At December 31, 2017, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.7 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At December 31, 2017, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

