UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8543 GG00BXDZMK63 30th April 2018

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited April 2018 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for April 2018 month end at 85.43 pence per share.

The 1.37 pence reduction in the NAV was driven mostly by the dividend payment of 1.5 pence per share, which was partially offset by the gain from the underlying investments.

The assets comprising the fund's investments continue to perform well, in line with expectations. Additionally, the portfolio managers are currently working towards the term securitisation of the recently announced c. £350m portfolio of Buy-to-Let non-member mortgages originated by Coventry Building Society. More details on the portfolio and pipeline will be published in the fund's factsheet to be published shortly.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date:14 June 2018